Is Afghanistan guilty of gender apartheid?
This week on our Inside Geneva podcast, we ask whether the world has forgotten women in Afghanistan.
Inside Geneva
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Under Taliban rule, they cannot work, go to secondary school, leave the house alone or even visit a public park.
Human rights defenders say the world is looking away. Some argue that what’s happening in Afghanistan amounts to gender apartheid and want it recognised as a crime under international law.
They also warn that if the repression of women in Afghanistan is not challenged, it could happen in other countries too.
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