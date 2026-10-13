Is Afghanistan guilty of gender apartheid?

SWI swissinfo.ch

This week on our Inside Geneva podcast, we ask whether the world has forgotten women in Afghanistan.

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1 minute

Imogen Foulkes Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

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Under Taliban rule, they cannot work, go to secondary school, leave the house alone or even visit a public park.

Human rights defenders say the world is looking away. Some argue that what’s happening in Afghanistan amounts to gender apartheid and want it recognised as a crime under international law.

They also warn that if the repression of women in Afghanistan is not challenged, it could happen in other countries too.

Listen now to the full episode.

Find out more about the ‘Inside Geneva’ podcast and our other Swiss podcasts in English here.

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