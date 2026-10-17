The week in Switzerland

A poll by the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC, Swissinfo’s parent company) ahead of the October 2027 elections indicates no big shifts in the balance of power between the main parties . The right-wing Swiss People’s Party remains well ahead with 29.9% of voter support; currently, it would even improve on its 2023 score. The left-wing Social Democrats also seem to be consolidating their second place with 19.3%, their highest support level in almost 20 years.

Traditional centre-right parties, however, continue their slow decline. The Radical-Liberal Party would currently fall to 13.3% of the vote, while the Centre Party would drop to 12.6%. Importantly, the Centre remains behind its Radical-Liberal rival in a race for third place that is being closely watched in Bern; in the long-term, the outcome could influence the allocation of seats in the governing Federal Council.

Another finding from the poll is that ecological parties don’t seem to be benefiting much from the return of climate concerns. Despite the heat, drought and fires of summer 2026, the Green Party have risen only slightly to 10.3%, while the Liberal Greens are backed by 7.1% of voters. Both parties at least seem to have halted their decline, but without regaining the momentum that carried them through the two previous elections.

In terms of the population’s priorities, the issue of rising health insurance premiums comes out well ahead, according to the survey. This is followed by climate change and asylum policy, which complete the trio of main challenges cited by respondents. Immigration, which was still a dominant element of debates ahead of the 2023 federal elections, now appears less central to voters.