Are the super-rich a threat to democracy?

Are the super-rich threatening democracy? Keystone / Christian Beutler

A non-representative survey reveals that approximately nine out of ten users (87%) of the "dialogue" community perceive the super-rich as a threat to democracy.

Sandro Bucher, SRF Other language: 1 Deutsch de Stimmen aus der Debatte: «Superreiche bedrohen die Demokratie» Original Read more: Stimmen aus der Debatte: «Superreiche bedrohen die Demokratie»

“Naturally, the super-rich threaten and influence democracy,” says the person behind the “dialogue” handle Lutteur De Classe. “US tech oligarchs who run social media play a pivotal role: they determine how these platforms are managed, what information is prioritised and perpetuate social dominance. Not to mention the amount of data related to our activities on these platforms and on the Internet that they acquire and resell.”

What is “dialogue”? “dialogue” aims to bridge language divides and foster closer connections between people living in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad. Users are encouraged to delve into contemporary subjects and engage in multilingual discussionsExternal link.

Lutteur De Classe further highlights media monopolies in France as another example of the threat posed by the super-rich: “It is alarming that major media outlets are controlled by the world’s wealthiest. Their aim is not to rescue bankrupt media but to influence the content and editorial stance of the media they own.”

Many in the “dialogue” community also perceive an impact on Switzerland’s democratic processes.

“The rich know how to undermine democratic institutions, threaten the electorate with disadvantages by relocating – leaving those who remain to shoulder higher taxes,” says user Je Sais.

Conversely, user Alois Niggli cautions against viewing all super-rich individuals as a threat. “These are certain super-rich people who see the state merely as an obstacle that restricts their pursuit of profit, to which they subordinate everything. Musk and certain backers aim to weaken the state and its liberal achievements alongside Trump. They detest the democratic separation of powers.”

User Poupée Rebelle notes that “before Musk, no super-rich person supported Trump. The super-rich have seen how the wind has changed since Trump’s election and have aligned with him purely out of economic interest.” According to Poupée Rebelle, the pertinent question is therefore how the super-rich in the US and globally have accumulated their wealth so rapidly. “One answer is that they pay little to no taxes. That is the real scandal.”

User Discoureur Enchanté also views this “scandal” as the reason why the super-rich are not the primary threat, but rather the governments with their laws: “In Switzerland, the rich are favoured by legislation, and large fortunes are protected.”

User Sambucus Negra also believes that the threats to democracy are too varied to solely blame the rich. “Starting with the indifference of citizens who argue that everyone is corrupt, thus justifying their self-abandonment or passivity. Constantly subjected to the blackmail of excessive capitalism – ‘if you do not comply with our demands, we will relocate’ – the majority submits,” Sambucus Negra says.

“The real danger to democracy lies in these forms of power combined with the lack of courage, common sense, and critical thinking among a population that fails to be outraged.”

What is your opinion? Join the debate:

Translated from German by Claire Micallef/ac