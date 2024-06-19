“dialogue” – discussions and information from Switzerland

“dialogue” aims to bridge language divides and foster closer connections between people living in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad. Users are encouraged to delve into contemporary subjects and engage in multilingual discussions.

The position of Swiss government minister seems to have lost its shine – that is according to a non-representative survey of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC)'s "dialogue" community.

We want to foster exchange between people living in Switzerland – across language barriers – and the Swiss Abroad. Take part in our debates:

Is the Swiss health insurance system socially just? What is your stance on the pro-Palestinian demonstrations by Swiss students? And with the Euro 2024 coming up, do you consider football to be a glue between nations or a divisive factor? Click hereExternal link to find further debates on a wide range of topics.

What is “dialogue”?

Watch the video below to get a sneak peak of what you can experience with “dialogue”.

Compare your views

In 2023, more then 57’000 people took part in the first major survey of the Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), the parent company of SWI swissinfo.ch, on the Swiss population’s state of mind. The answers we gathered from this survey laid the groundwork for the project “dialogue”.

Compare yourself: What did people respond when asked about various issues like education or politics? Where do you stand in comparison with people living in Switzerland and the Swiss Abroad? Time to find out!

Content highlights from across Switzerland

Beyond the articles that shed light on each debate, the editorial team behind “dialogue”, comprising journalists from the five SBC divisions SRF, RTS, RSI, RTR, and SWI swissinfo.ch, circulate and translate selected standout content produced by these units. In doing so, “dialogue” aims for its users to benefit from the different perspectives offered by the different linguistic regions in Switzerland.

How to engage on “dialogue”

“dialogue” is the first journalistic service of national scope, backed by the units of the SBC: Swiss public television and radio RSI, RTR, RTS, SRF, and SWI swissinfo.ch. Our editorial team moderates the comments in the debates and translates them into the national languages and English, utilising artificial intelligence. Please be aware that the comments are moderated in accordance with the these guidelines set by the SBC:

