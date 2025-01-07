Last weekend previously unknown or only partially known documents revealed the existence of accounts at Credit Suisse linked to the Nazis. The Swiss press has been discussing the matter in detail with experts.

According to an investigation by the US Senate budget committee, Credit Suisse withheld information during earlier probes into accounts tied to Nazis during the Second World War.

This news comes as no surprise to historians Sacha Zala and Marc Perrenoud. The latter, a member of the Bergier Commission that examined Switzerland’s wartime history from 1996 to 2001, explained that the commission had more documentation than it could examine within its five-year mandate. “The Bergier Commission brought to light so much documentation that we were not able to examine it all between 1996 and 2001, the five years of our mandate,” Perrenoud said in an interview published today in Swiss newspaper Le Temps.

“We suspected some banks were hiding information, but we had no proof,” Perrenoud said. He added that deploying police inspectors to verify archives was an option but carried the risk of destruction of evidence. Perrenoud now calls for further research. In the case of “too big to fail” banks, saved by a lot of public money, “the population should have the right to be informed about their history”, he says.