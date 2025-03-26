Just over two years have passed since the collapse of Credit Suisse.

A new documentary, Game Over – The Fall of Credit Suisse, premieres in Swiss cinemas this week, exploring the dramatic collapse of one of the country’s most iconic financial institutions.

The documentary also occupies a large space today in the Le Temps newspaper. In an interview, director Simon Helbling claims that he was under pressure not to make the film about the bank’s history.

These pressures were expressed ‘clearly, sometimes very directly’, says the 39-year-old. ‘But I felt much more pressure because of the responsibility that such a film entails: it is crucial for Switzerland to talk about what happened’.

The documentary follows the bank’s troubled journey from the Chiasso branch scandal in 1997 to its eventual collapse and takeover by UBS in 2023.

A key moment was the costly expansion into the US, where the bank suffered heavy losses. That was where “the bank lost so much money in twenty years that it was one of the reasons for its disappearance”, Arthur Rutishauser, editor-in-chief of the SonntagsZeitung and the investigative journalist who co-wrote the the film, told Le Temps.