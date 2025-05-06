PACS, a form of registered partnership that is particularly widespread in France, is not recognised in Switzerland. A motion in the House of Representatives sought to change this – without success.

The issue has been on the legislator’s radar for several years. Yesterday House of Representatives member Katja Christ sought to ensure that foreign registered partnerships, such as the French “Pacte Civil de Solidarité”, would be recognised in Switzerland in future. “Couples who have entered into such a partnership abroad face many uncertainties in Switzerland – be it in inheritance law, residence permits or tax issues,” she explained in the House.

In addition, Switzerland is falling behind in the skilled labour market, as many European countries have now recognised this legal form of cohabitation. Switzerland is less attractive for these skilled workers. The Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) had regularly spoken out in favour of PACS.

The federal government, however, remains firmly opposed. Justice Minister Beat Jans reiterated this yesterday, telling Christ: “I’m sure you’re aware that we don’t have a PACS at federal level in Switzerland today. We would therefore have to create one first.” He added that alternative legal arrangements already exist, and that creating a new category would not be worthwhile. Christ, however, fears “that precisely this point will not be included in the reform – with negative consequences for many affected couples in Switzerland”.