The week in Switzerland

Swiss International Air Lines (SWISS) will drop five business and six leisure destinations from its Geneva short-haul network starting with the 2026 summer schedule. The airline cites resource constraints as the reason.

Goodbye Berlin, Copenhagen, Hamburg, Oslo and Munich. And farewell Alicante, Brindisi, Hurghada, Kalamata, Kos and Maó (Menorca). SWISS will no longer serve these destinations departing from Geneva starting with the 2026 summer schedule, which begins on March 29, 2026. The Munich route is the only one to be taken over by SWISS parent company Lufthansa.

A SWISS spokesperson told the AWP news agency that the 25% reduction in short-haul services from Geneva is due to “resource bottlenecks” and the need to optimise fleet deployment between Zurich and Geneva.

However, SWISS will expand its offering from Zurich next summer with two new destinations: Poznań (Poland) and Rijeka (Croatia). There will also be more frequent flights to popular holiday and business destinations, including Valencia, Manchester, Budapest and Venice.