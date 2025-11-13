Dear Swiss Abroad,

Economics Minister Guy Parmelin is in Washington to continue negotiations on a possible reduction in the tariffs imposed on Swiss exports.

Meanwhile, the government wants to oblige young women to participate in an information day on the army, but there are those who are upset about the timing.

After the last farewell to the inventor of a "cult" Swiss snack, we will finally meet a couple who, exactly 10 years ago, were in a restaurant targeted during the terrorist attacks in Paris.

