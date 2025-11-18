In an interview with CH Media newspapers, he rejected the accusation that Switzerland had “bought its way out” with investment commitments worth billions of Swiss francs. Meanwhile, scepticism is growing in parliament.

Parmelin said Switzerland had not paid to lower US tariffs on Swiss imports from 39% to 15%. “We didn’t buy anything,” he told the Aargauer Zeitung. The investment plans of Swiss companies in the US had “already been planned” and in some cases “approved”; there was no obligation to actually implement them. The business representatives involved had “acted patriotically” and helped to publicise the problem in Washington.

The declaration of intent between the US and Switzerland is merely an interim step; in the coming months it is due to become a binding agreement – only then can parliament have its say. Swiss public radio SRF reports increasing scepticism among political parties: the left criticises the many unresolved issues, while the right attacks the lack of transparency. The question of future import standards is particularly sensitive. Green parliamentary group leader Aline Trede, for example, warns that Switzerland “must not import chlorinated chickens”.

The State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO) is now preparing a negotiating mandate for a binding agreement and will conduct these negotiations at a later date. The aim is a trade agreement. The parliamentary committees and the cantons will be involved in the process, SECO maintains. Parliament will discuss the finalised agreement in detail – and an optional referendum remains possible. The voters could then decide in the end.