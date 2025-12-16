It is the final week of the parliamentary winter session. Here is Tuesday’s political round-up from Bern. Parliament has recommended rejecting the “No to 10 million Switzerland” initiative and a proposed cap on federal staff numbers.

Both the House of Representatives and the Senate have recommended a “no” vote on the Swiss People’s Party’s initiative “No to 10 million Switzerland!”, which seeks to curb immigration. Parliament argued that the proposal would create new problems rather than solve existing ones. The Senate also rejected counter-proposals to the initiative.

The initiative presents voters with an ultimatum: limit immigration or end the bilateral agreements with the EU, as parliamentarian and former Centre Party president Gerhard Pfister said. Pfister’s successor, Philipp Matthias Bregy, also supports this position, arguing that public concerns must be addressed to avoid jeopardising Bilateral Agreements III.

Also happening in parliament: the House of Representatives debated a proposal to cap the number of federal employees, a proposal that was jointly put forward by the Swiss People’s Party and the Radical-Liberal Party. The federal administration currently employs around 39,000 full-time staff, costing roughly CHF6.5 billion ($8.17 billion) out of a total federal budget of CHF86 billion.

Incoming Swiss President Guy Parmelin warned that such a cap would reduce flexibility and complicate the implementation of parliamentary mandates. Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Esther Friedli criticised the government for lacking an entrepreneurial mindset, while Social Democrat Eva Herzog cautioned against the “illusion that the use of artificial intelligence can drastically reduce the number of jobs as it is already known how error-prone AI is, and its use must be controlled by humans”.