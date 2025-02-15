The Week in Switzerland

Swiss sociology professor Jean Ziegler has spent the past 60 years slamming Switzerland for enabling evil around the world, in the process notching up countless enemies, many of whom accuse him of treason.

On Thursday The Guardian newspaper in the UK published a “long readExternal link” devoted to “Switzerland’s most notorious public intellectual”. Ziegler, 90, doesn’t mince his words: “Blood may not run down the walls of the UBS headquarters,” he once said. “But it’s as if it did: the relative wellbeing of Swiss people is financed by death, fear and famine.”

The article, written by a journalist who grew up in Geneva, looks at Ziegler’s formative years – including times spent with Jean-Paul Sartre, Simone de Beauvoir and, later, Che Guevara – and what drove him to implicate Swiss companies (especially banks) and individuals in everything from drug trafficking to human rights abuses abroad.

“The fact that this tiny country of only 42,000 sq km, of which only 60% is habitable, with a population of fewer than ten million, is such a powerful offshore centre – that 27% of the world’s offshore fortunes are managed in or from Switzerland – it’s just astonishing,” he says.