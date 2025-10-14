Swiss lawmakers against civic service initiative
The popular initiative for compulsory civic service in Switzerland is a dangerous experiment, according to a committee made up of members from across the political spectrum.
+ Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
The text, to be put to the vote on November 30, will damage the army, the economy and reinforce inequalities, according to the committee.
The civic service initiative calls for all Swiss citizens, not just young men, to perform service for the benefit of the community and the environment. The service could be performed in the army, civil service, civil protection or another militia service. People who do not perform service will have to pay a fee.
+ Explainer: vote on compulsory Swiss civic service for all
The impact of the initiative on civil society would be intolerable, according to Swiss People’s Party parliamentarian Jean-Luc Addor. By watering down the obligation to serve in the army, the text would also make it more difficult to recruit sufficient numbers of military and civil protection personnel.
For the Social Democrats, forcing women to do more unpaid work is unacceptable, as they already do most of the care work. The Greens are critical of the restriction on personal freedom.
More
Translated from French with DeepL/mga
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.