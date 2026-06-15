International press relieved by Swiss immigration vote

International press: 'relief' following the rejection of the 10 million Keystone-SDA

The international press has breathed a “sigh of relief” at the rejection of the “No to ten million” Swiss anti-immigration initiative on Sunday.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Italiano it Stampa internazionale: “sollievo” dopo rifiuto 10 milioni Original Read more: Stampa internazionale: “sollievo” dopo rifiuto 10 milioni

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But this is tempered by concern that the proposal might have been passed.

The Italian daily Corriere Della Sera said the referendum result demonstrates just how divisive the issue of immigration is and that it is “the most difficult for traditional parties to manage”.

The Milan-based newspaper also noted that this was the most expensive campaign in Swiss history, for a vote in which relations with Europe also played a significant role.

+ Six takeaways from Switzerland’s population cap vote



The German magazine Der Spiegel ran the headline: “Those who do not trust the people have already lost half of democracy”. The result of the vote is further proof that citizens are perfectly capable of making complex decisions, the editorial added.

“The populist argument does not always win,” Mathieu von Rohr, Spiegel’s foreign editor and a Swiss national, told Swiss public broadcaster SRF.

Around 340,000 German citizens live in Switzerland, so Swiss votes on major issues such as migration arouse a mixture of admiration, concern and interest.

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More Swiss Politics Swiss voters reject proposal to cap population at ten million This content was published on Provisional results of Sunday’s polls show Swiss citizens have rejected the right-wing Swiss People’s Party proposal to limit the population to ten million. Read more: Swiss voters reject proposal to cap population at ten million

The German daily SüddeutscheZeitung took a less positive stance, stating: “The fact that this proposal has gained such widespread support is a warning sign.” After all, the proposal envisaged, among other things, the end of regulated relations with the European Union.

The newspaper attributed the initiative’s chances of success to “Switzerland’s self-awareness”. With its four national languages and influences from diverse cultures, Switzerland considers itself “already a sort of mini-Europe”.

The Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung‘s headline stated: “The ‘no’ to immigration controls brings a sigh of relief to the Swiss economy”.

“Businesses can now continue to draw on EU labour without any problems. At the same time, the new package of agreements with the EU receives political backing,” the article added.

The influential French newspaper Le Monde stated that, although the proposal was rejected, the Swiss People’s Party once again demonstrated its ability to impose its agenda on the entire political spectrum.

The newspaper speaks of “isolationist obsessions with xenophobic overtones”.

The British daily, The Guardian wrote in an online article that the Swiss electorate had rejected “an unprecedented right-wing populist initiative” in a polarising vote.

Previously, the newspaper had described the proposal as a “far-right fantasy” that would have destroyed the openness that has made the country wealthy.

Adapted from Italian with AI/mga

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