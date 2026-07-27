Picture of the day
Around 10,000 people took part in the Pride parade in Bern at the weekend under the slogan “Strong. And even stronger together”, an event that was both a celebration and a protest against the discrimination still faced by the LGBTQI community in Switzerland and around the world.
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