US President Donald Trump is expected to decide on future tariffs on Swiss imports before the end of this week. At the same time, he has threatened steep rates on imports of generic medicines.

Swiss firms are watching developments in the US with growing concern. President Trump is expected to decide this week which tariffs will apply to Swiss imports in future. Just under a year ago, he stunned Switzerland on its National Day by announcing tariffs of 39%; they were later reduced to 10% by the US Supreme Court. That ruling remains in force until Friday. It is still unclear what the new tariffs will be. According to the Aargauer Zeitung, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is proposing a rate of 12.5%.

While uncertainty remains over these tariffs, Trump has already threatened another salvo, this time targeting the pharmaceutical industry. From 2028, generic medicines will face tariffs of 100%, rising to 200% the following year, he announced on his social media platform, Truth Social.

The move would primarily affect Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz. The Basel-based firm responded cautiously, saying it was too early to assess the potential impact. According to the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper, analysts believe the US government may ultimately negotiate agreements with manufacturers rather than fully implementing the tariffs.