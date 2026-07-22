Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss Abroad,
August 1 is drawing closer, bringing with it not only memories of bonfires and lanterns, but also of Donald Trump’s shock tariff announcements on Swiss National Day last year.
This week, the US president is again due to decide on tariffs on Swiss imports. While the exact rates remain unclear, Trump has already threatened the pharma industry with steep new levies.
Warm regards from Bern,
US President Donald Trump is expected to decide on future tariffs on Swiss imports before the end of this week. At the same time, he has threatened steep rates on imports of generic medicines.
Swiss firms are watching developments in the US with growing concern. President Trump is expected to decide this week which tariffs will apply to Swiss imports in future. Just under a year ago, he stunned Switzerland on its National Day by announcing tariffs of 39%; they were later reduced to 10% by the US Supreme Court. That ruling remains in force until Friday. It is still unclear what the new tariffs will be. According to the Aargauer Zeitung, US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer is proposing a rate of 12.5%.
While uncertainty remains over these tariffs, Trump has already threatened another salvo, this time targeting the pharmaceutical industry. From 2028, generic medicines will face tariffs of 100%, rising to 200% the following year, he announced on his social media platform, Truth Social.
The move would primarily affect Swiss pharmaceutical company Sandoz. The Basel-based firm responded cautiously, saying it was too early to assess the potential impact. According to the Finanz und Wirtschaft newspaper, analysts believe the US government may ultimately negotiate agreements with manufacturers rather than fully implementing the tariffs.
Geneva’s “burkini ban” has been suspended – for the time being. Until a court rules on various appeals, full-body swimsuits are again permitted at public swimming facilities.
On May 30, a controversial law came into force in canton Geneva banning full-body swimsuits at public bathing areas. Although primarily aimed at burkinis, the new rules also affected long-sleeved UV-protective swimwear. The left described the law as racist and stigmatising. Several appeals were lodged, including by municipalities arguing that their autonomy had been undermined.
Now, as reported by Swiss public broadcaster RTS, Geneva’s highest court has suspended the ban. Until a final ruling is issued, people are again allowed to swim in full-body swimsuits. The court argued that the ban could end up excluding people from public swimming facilities on religious, health or personal grounds, even though such places are important both for cooling off and socialising, particularly during the summer.
Meanwhile, there is also some sobering water-related news. Since mid-June, at least 15 people have died in swimming accidents in Switzerland, according to figures compiled by Keystone-SDA. Men are significantly more likely than women to die in such accidents. Possible reasons include a greater willingness to take risks and overconfidence.
Via so-called residents’ councils, democracy can give people in care homes a greater voice – and satisfaction.
At Swissinfo, we often report on democracy, usually in the context of politics and public participation. But an article published today by Swiss public broadcaster SRF shows that democratic participation can also have benefits in everyday life.
The Wengistein care home in Solothurn has had a residents’ council for almost 30 years. Residents can raise concerns, make suggestions and express their wishes. Those requiring intensive care or living with dementia, who are unable to take part themselves, are represented by a relatives’ council. For many residents, the council offers more than simply having a say. Knowing they are still listened to and valued gives them a renewed sense of purpose, one resident says.
The importance of giving nursing home residents a voice became particularly clear during the Covid-19 pandemic, a time of difficult isolation. At Wengistein, it was decided that residents who were not infected would not be isolated. Drawing on lessons learned during the pandemic, the Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) now explicitly recommends residents’ councils in care homes.
Even after the World Cup final, football remains a hot topic in Switzerland. But the focus has shifted from goals and players to fan celebrations, protests against FIFA and a petition against racism.
The World Cup may be over, and my Swiss-Argentinian colleague’s tears have finally dried. But football continues to make headlines in Switzerland.
The World Cup, with its late-night matches and public celebrations, was an exceptional event, it seems. Since then, Switzerland has seemingly returned to normal. As reported by 20 Minuten, Spanish fans in Sion were fined for honking their horns and waving flags from their car around half an hour after the final had ended. Valais police said they were simply enforcing traffic regulations.
There was also a small protest outside FIFA headquarters in Zurich. A German football fan travelled to Switzerland to demonstrate against the organisation and its president, Gianni Infantino. Using a megaphone, he accused FIFA of greed, a lust for power and being too closely linked to politics. Social Democrat parliamentarian Nicolas Siegrist also joined the protest, although there were only around four participants in total.
A much larger demonstration took place today in Muri, outside the headquarters of the Swiss Football Association. More than 10,000 people have signed the petition “Stop Racism in Swiss Football”, launched by former footballer and actress Jasmine Imboden. The campaign was prompted by racist abuse she experienced during a 1. Liga match. Imboden, who has a Kenyan-Swiss background, says she was subjected to racist insults during the game.
Translated from German, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/dos
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