Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence for a former canton Aargau politician accused of drugging and sexually assaulting three women, including a minor and his former wife.

New allegations of abuse have emerged in the case against a former Aargau politician, with a third woman now having come forward: the man’s ex-wife also claims to have been drugged, raped and filmed over many years, in a case drawing comparisons with that of Gisèle Pelicot in France.

As we reported in yesterday’s briefing, the former Swiss People’s Party politician has been indicted for allegedly sexually assaulting his partner and her daughter, abusing the girl from the age of 14. The mother and daughter gave evidence on Monday, with the daughter saying she had been unaware of being repeatedly drugged. She later told the Tages-Anzeiger: “I am only now learning that I could have died several times”.

Now, court documents obtained by Swiss public broadcaster SRF allege that the man’s former wife was also a victim. The indictment accuses him of drugging her with GHB or GBL before assaulting her more than 140 times between 2008 and 2021. He is also alleged to have repeatedly ordered large quantities of sedatives and sleeping pills online, reportedly from Cambodia.

Investigators subsequently seized hundreds of hours of video footage allegedly showing the assaults.

The case has drawn further attention because, in August 2023, the ex-politician supported a motion calling for tougher penalties for paedophiles. As reported by the Tages-Anzeiger, he criticised canton Aargau for not consistently enforcing employment bans on convicted paedophiles.

The 57-year-old has been in custody since 2023 and faces charges including multiple counts of attempted murder, aggravated rape, aggravated sexual coercion, indecent assault and sexual acts with children.

Prosecutors are seeking a life sentence. The defendant denies most of the charges.