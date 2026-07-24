Trade tensions between Bern and Washington continue to weigh on the Swiss economy. The US has announced a new wave of tariffs targeting around 60 countries, including Switzerland . Affected Swiss products will now be subject to a 12.5% levy, a higher rate than that applied to the European Union, the UK and Canada, among others, which face tariffs of 10%.

Washington says the measure is part of efforts to combat forced labour in global supply chains. Following an investigation carried out in recent months, the US administration believes several trading partners have not taken sufficient action in this area.

The Swiss economics ministry strongly disputes the allegations by Washington, while business groups have slammed the move as “incomprehensible” and “unjustified”. Switzerland is far from alone in protesting: several longstanding US allies, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand, have also criticised the new tariffs.

The decision also serves as a reminder that Switzerland remains one of the countries hardest hit by US trade policy. Having faced tariffs of up to 39% after previous decisions by Washington, it once again finds itself among the countries facing the highest levies. This is a further source of uncertainty for Swiss businesses, given that the US remains one of their main export markets.