Switzerland Today
Dear Swiss readers,
A tariff decision in Washington, water leakages amid the ongoing drought, rising fuel prices and a mosquito on the move: there is no shortage of causes for concern in today's Swiss news.
Enjoy the read!
Trade tensions between Bern and Washington continue to weigh on the Swiss economy. The US has announced a new wave of tariffs targeting around 60 countries, including Switzerland. Affected Swiss products will now be subject to a 12.5% levy, a higher rate than that applied to the European Union, the UK and Canada, among others, which face tariffs of 10%.
Washington says the measure is part of efforts to combat forced labour in global supply chains. Following an investigation carried out in recent months, the US administration believes several trading partners have not taken sufficient action in this area.
The Swiss economics ministry strongly disputes the allegations by Washington, while business groups have slammed the move as “incomprehensible” and “unjustified”. Switzerland is far from alone in protesting: several longstanding US allies, including Japan, Australia and New Zealand, have also criticised the new tariffs.
The decision also serves as a reminder that Switzerland remains one of the countries hardest hit by US trade policy. Having faced tariffs of up to 39% after previous decisions by Washington, it once again finds itself among the countries facing the highest levies. This is a further source of uncertainty for Swiss businesses, given that the US remains one of their main export markets.
As we have mentioned here over the past weeks, dry conditions are putting pressure on water resources across much of Switzerland. Against this backdrop, figures reported by several media outlets have drawn attention: every year, the equivalent of a hydroelectric reservoir is lost from the Swiss drinking water network due to pipe breaks and leaks.
In 2024, such losses accounted for nearly 12% of the water distributed. According to the Swiss Gas and Water Industry Association, this corresponds to 109 million cubic metres of water.
However, the situation is less worrying than it appears. Despite the leaks recorded each year, the Swiss drinking water network remains one of the most efficient in Europe. Stretching 97,000 kilometres, it ranked sixth on the continent for reliability in 2023. Among neighbouring countries, only Germany fared better, with a loss rate of just 6%.
The ongoing drought also has other consequences. According to a report by the Federal Office for National Economic Supply, cited in the Swiss media, low water levels on the Rhine could complicate fuel deliveries to Switzerland. A fifth of the country’s oil imports are transported via the river.
When water levels fall, boats can no longer move at full capacity, increasing transport costs. According to estimates by the Swiss Touring Club, the situation could lead to an increase of around CHF0.09 ($0.11) in the price of petrol for consumers Following the impact of the conflict with Iran on fuel prices, the drought-related costs are likely to further increase the cost of road transport.
Authorities in canton Valais treated with insecticide part of the municipality of Fully after the discovery of a case of dengue fever in a person who had returned from a trip abroad. The aim was to prevent a local tiger mosquito from biting the patient and transmitting the virus to others. It is a rare scenario, but serious enough to trigger a preventative intervention.
The incident reveals a subtle but very real trend. Over the past few years, the tiger mosquito has been spreading across Switzerland. Already firmly established in Ticino, it has spread to several parts of French-speaking Switzerland and Valais. The insect can transmit diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and the Zika virus.
A warning sign came earlier this year from Basel, where in spring, scientists detected the dengue virus for the first time in mosquitoes north of the Alps. No cases of local transmission were found, but the discovery showed that the virus could already be capable of infiltrating mosquito populations in Switzerland.
Experts are keen to reassure the public: the risk remains low. However, with more international trips, the spread of the tiger mosquito and warmer summers, Switzerland is now preparing for health threats that still seemed exotic just a few years ago.
The president of the government in canton Ticino, Claudio Zali, is under fire following the release of audio recordings in which he allegedly makes violent remarks about a woman. Revealed by the media in Ticino, the recordings have sparked controversy far beyond political circles.
In one of the recordings, verified by Swiss public broadcaster RSI, the government official allegedly suggests to an acquaintance that she should “beat up” a woman with whom she is having a conflict. The exchange dates back several years and took place in a private context. Its publication has nevertheless sparked outrage among the canton’s main political parties, which are demanding a public explanation.
The controversy comes at a time when Zali is under pressure due to other scandals. The “Lega dei Ticinesi” (Ticino League political party) minister is already the subject of a criminal investigation into alleged abuse of authority. Media reports also accuse him of intervening on behalf of a close associate in connection with a recruitment process within the Ticino hospital system.
Faced with the scandals, and with the agreement of his government colleagues, he has stepped back temporarily from his role at the head of the justice and cantonal police departments. Zali has also criticised what an invasion of his privacy, announcing his intention to file charges. But in Ticino, the string of scandals is now raising questions about his political future.
Translated from French, sub-edited by Alexandra MV Andrist/dos
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