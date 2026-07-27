The Federal Criminal Court has convicted the Geneva-based private bank Lombard Odier for failing to adopt organisational measures to prevent money laundering as part of the trial against Gulnara Karimova, daughter of the former Uzbek president and a former senior figure in the country’s government.

The bank has been ordered to pay a fine of CHF3 million ($3.7 million). One of its former wealth managers was found guilty of money laundering and given a 24-month suspended prison sentence. The Federal Criminal Court has also ordered the confiscation of CHF400 million.

Karimova, who also served as Uzbekistan’s ambassador to the UN in Geneva, was charged with money laundering, breach of trust, corruption and leading a criminal organisation. The Criminal Division of the Federal Criminal Court has dismissed the proceedings against her and another defendant on the grounds of a lasting procedural impediment. Karimova is currently serving a prison sentence in her home country until December 2028, and the Uzbek authorities refuse to allow her to leave before the end of her sentence, by which time the offences alleged by the Office of the Attorney General of Switzerland will already be time-barred.

Karimova had opened several bank accounts with Swiss financial institutions using fronts, accounts which she used to conceal the illicit origin of the funds deposited. According to investigators, the sums involved ran into millions, originating in particular from bribes paid to Karimova by telecommunications companies in exchange for access to the Uzbek market.

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Translated from Italian, sub-edited by ts