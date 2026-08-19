As part of the “SwissCommunity Days”, organised by the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) in Brunnen from August 20 to 22, the Council of the Swiss Abroad will hold its second meeting of the year. Key items on the agenda include the adoption of the legislative programme for 2025–2029 and the election of various committees.

The Council is set to adopt a catalogue of legislative objectives. Key priorities include strengthening the political rights of Swiss citizens living abroad, improving banking services, making improvements to old-age and survivors’ insurance and health insurance, and fostering a more positive perception of the Swiss Abroad in political circles and among the Swiss public.

The day before the Council meeting, delegates will work on specific future projects in workshops. Discussions will focus on how the OSA’s community platform can be made more attractive and used more widely. Participants will also explore new approaches to fundraising.

The agenda for Friday’s Council meeting also includes updates from the Consular Directorate of the Swiss foreign ministry, a discussion on e-voting with a representative of the Federal Chancellery, and financial and organisational matters concerning the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad. My colleagues Melanie Eichenberger and Emilie Ridard will be on site for Swissinfo to report on the “SwissCommunity Days”.