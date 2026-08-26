The 13th old-age and survivors’ insurance pension will be paid out for the first time in December 2026 – including to pensioners living abroad. A parliamentary motion has now caused a stir: it calls for Swiss citizens living abroad to be excluded from the 13th monthly payment.

To finance the 13th monthly pension payment, VAT is set to rise: the standard rate from 8.1% to 8.5%, and the special rate for accommodation from 3.8% to 4%. However, those living abroad do not pay Swiss VAT and therefore do not contribute to financing the 13th pension.

Didier Calame from the right-wing Swiss People’s Party has taken this as the basis for a parliamentary motion: only recipients resident in Switzerland should receive the pension supplement, Cash reported today. Asked about the proposal by Swissinfo, the Organisation of the Swiss Abroad (OSA) responded with the following statement: “In principle, the OSA opposes cuts to benefits for Swiss citizens living abroad.”

During the parliamentary debates on funding, parliament had already raised the question of who should contribute to financing the additional pension. However, the issue was not explored in greater depth. A vote on the necessary VAT increase will take place on November 29, 2026. If voters say no, the question of funding will arise again – although the 13th pension will still be paid out. If they say yes, the higher rates are expected to apply from 2028.