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International Geneva

Gaza’s rebuilding crisis after the ceasefire

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SWI swissinfo.ch

It’s been ten months since the ceasefire in Gaza. Almost a million people still live in tents. There are 60 million tonnes of rubble to clear.

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Gaza’s rebuilding crisis after the ceasefire
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Imogen Foulkes reports from Geneva for SWI swissinfo.ch as well as the BBC.

Inside Geneva

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The UN estimates reconstruction will cost at least $70 billion (CHF56 billion). But the work has not started. Key building materials are being denied entry, there is little clean water, but many rats. 

Inside Geneva talks to Jehan Salim and Mohammed al Aklouk, aid workers from the Norwegian Refugee Council, about the huge task and the very limited resources.

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SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR