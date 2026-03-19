Swiss foreign minister to strengthen partnerships on tour of Africa
Swiss foreign minister Ignazio Cassis will visit Angola, Nigeria, Côte d'Ivoire and Burkina Faso next week. Discussions with his counterparts will focus on trade and economic relations, as well as scientific and international cooperation, the government said on Thursday.
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
From March 23-27, the foreign minister will visit the African continent, the government announced. In Angola, Nigeria and Côte d’Ivoire, he will discuss economic and trade relations with his counterparts.
In Burkina Faso, discussions will focus in particular on “development cooperation, the humanitarian situation in the country and the complex security context in the region”, authorities said.
Visits to projects and meetings with Swiss companies are also planned.
This trip is in line with the Federal Council’s Africa Strategy 2025–2028, which focuses on peace, security, prosperity and competitiveness.
More
Africa’s relevance is growing – and everyone wants in
“Given the continent’s growing political and economic influence on the world stage, Switzerland is seeking to strengthen its partnerships with Africa,” said the government. “By visiting these four countries, Minister Cassis is highlighting the importance of this region for Switzerland.”
Translated from French with AI/gw
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch.
External Content
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.