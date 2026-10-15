Siemens Switzerland to build new headquarters in Zurich

Siemens Switzerland is building out its Zurich operations. Keystone-SDA

Siemens Switzerland will have a new headquarters in Zurich-Albisrieden. The technology group has sold its existing industrial and office site to the property investor Procimmo. The new building is due to be completed by mid-2031.

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Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Siemens Schweiz baut neuen Hauptsitz in Zürich Original Read more: Siemens Schweiz baut neuen Hauptsitz in Zürich

The Siemens site covers an area of 30,500 square metres and comprises around 35,900 square metres of space, as Procimmo announced on Thursday. The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price, as a Siemens spokesperson explained in response to an enquiry from the AWP news agency. The new building will be financed and constructed by the new owner.

Siemens anticipates moderate growth

Siemens currently employs around 800 staff at its Zurich site. According to the spokesperson, all of these staff are set to be accommodated at the new headquarters in future. The company anticipates moderate staff growth in the run-up to the planned move in 2031. There are currently no plans to merge existing sites.

The new headquarters will be built in the north-western part of the site on an area currently used as a car park. Until completion, Siemens will continue to rent part of the existing buildings. The spaces that become vacant will then be re-let or used for other purposes.

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With this new development, Siemens is demonstrating its long-term commitment to Zurich-Albisrieden, where the company has been based for more than 100 years. The plan is to create an open campus designed to foster collaboration with other companies and start-ups. Siemens notes the site’s good transport links as a further reason for remaining there.

In addition to the new headquarters in Zurich, Siemens is also investing in its site in Wallisellen. Around CHF110 million ($132 million) are currently being invested in the expansion of the campus there. A new building is due to be completed by 2029, providing office, development and production space for around 1,000 employees.

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Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.

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