Swiss Feel Tariff Fallout More Than Others, SNB Chief Says

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland is more exposed to the trade conflict with the US than other countries, according to its central bank chief.

While the current situation creates high uncertainty for all countries involved, Switzerland as a small and open economy “feels the effects of protectionism particularly hard,” Swiss National Bank President Martin Schlegel said Friday in Bern. The environment also “presents a challenge” for monetary policy, he added.

Addressing the central bank’s annual shareholder meeting, he said that both the growth outlook and the long-term effects of the tariff tensions — including the rising fragmentation of the world economy — are unclear. The Swiss government withdrew its forecasts for this year after US President Donald Trump announced sweeping tariffs.

To manage the situation, the SNB has cut its key interest rate to 0.25% and a growing number of economists expect it lower the benchmark to zero at the next policy decision in June. Among officials’ chief worries is the strong appreciation of the franc, which could push Swiss inflation below zero.

Schlegel reiterated the SNB’s stance that the central bank is willing to intervene if needed to keep its currency from appreciating, highlighting that “it is always about adjusting monetary conditions” and “not about achieving a specific exchange rate target.”

The institution is one of few central banks in the world of which investors can buy stock and its annual general meeting in the Swiss capital on Friday will allow shareholders to voice their concerns — though they have no say on monetary policy.

Payouts from the SNB’s operations are likely to be addressed after the central bank reported a first-quarter profit based solely on gold gains on Thursday. Echoing past remarks from Schlegel, supervisory council chief Barbara Janom Steiner said that no dividend is guaranteed for this year as sufficient capital holdings must have priority over profit distributions.

“Negative equity capital should be avoided by all means,” she said. “The SNB must further strengthen its equity capital to be capable of cushioning the high risks to its balance sheet.”

As last year, climate activists are protesting at the AGM. They want the central bank to use its sizable equity portfolio to push for improvements at companies it owns a stake in.

At 9:30 a.m. local time, about 20 people were gathered in front of the conference venue, holding up signs of Schlegel’s face and the slogan “burn, baby, burn“ to protest the SNB‘s alleged inaction on climate change.

