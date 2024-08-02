Swiss duo wins bronze in Olympic double sculls rowing

Gulich and Röösli's week, which began disappointingly, ended in joy. They failed to qualify directly for the semi-finals, won their repechage, placed second in the semi-final, and secured third place in the final. Keystone / Anthony Anex

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

Andrin Gulich and Roman Röösli clinched the bronze medal in the double sculls at the Olympic rowing regattas. Meanwhile, the lightweight double sculls team of Jan Schäuble and Raphael Ahumada finished fourth.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

Gulich and Röösli’s week, which began disappointingly, ended in joy. They failed to qualify directly for the semi-finals, won their repechage, placed second in the semi-final, and secured third place in the final. Only Croatia and Great Britain finished ahead of them.

+Faster, higher, stronger, Swisser: let the 2024 Olympic Games begin!

For 30-year-old Roman Röösli from canton Lucerne, this bronze medal marks the pinnacle of his career. Röösli, a world and European champion, won World Championship gold last year in Belgrade in the coxless pair with Gulich.

Andrin Gulich and Roman Röösli celebrate winning bronze in Olympic double sculls rowing. Keystone / Anthony Anex

+Switzerland wins its first medal at the Paris Olympics

In his third Olympic participation in three different boat classes, Röösli finally secured a medal after finishing seventh in Rio and fifth in Tokyo.

+Mityukov wins third medal for Switzerland at Paris Olympics

The Croatian brothers Martin and Valent Sinkovic won the title, marking their third consecutive Olympic victory. They have also claimed six World Championship gold medals in various boat classes.

+Chiara Leone wins Switzerland’s first gold in Paris Olympics

The Croatians overtook the British, who led for the first 1,500 metres, in the final stretch. Gulich and Röösli couldn’t match the strength of these two boats this time. The last time they beat the British was a year ago at the World Championships, and they triumphed over Olympic champions Croatia a month ago in Poznan, Poland.

Translated from German by DeepL/amva

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.