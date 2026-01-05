The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Swiss Manufacturing Contracted More Than Anticipated in December

(Bloomberg) — Swiss manufacturing activity fell more than expected in December to a seven-month low.

A Purchasing Managers’ Index dropped to 45.8 from 49.7 in November, marking three years below the 50-point threshold separating growth from contraction, UBS and procure.ch said on Monday.

Economists surveyed by Bloomberg had expected the gauge to stay close to its previous level.

“The PMI indicates a persistently tense situation in the manufacturing sector,” according to a statement.

The numbers come even after the US agreed a trade deal with Switzerland that reduced outsized tariffs on some of the country’s exports.

–With assistance from Harumi Ichikura and Kristian Siedenburg.

©2026 Bloomberg L.P.

