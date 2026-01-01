Swiss Police Say Dozens Killed in Fire at Crans-Montana Resort

(Bloomberg) — Swiss police said dozens of people were killed and more than a hundred injured after a fire broke out in a bar in the popular ski resort of Crans-Montana.

The tragedy was the result of an accident and was not a terror attack, local officials said at a press conference on Thursday morning. There were media reports of an explosion at the scene, but the fire department said this was caused by the blaze rather than the other way around.

Frederic Gisler, commander of the Valais cantonal police, said he couldn’t be more specific on the number of fatalities as they are still identifying the victims.

The injured have been taken to local hospitals, as well as facilities in Lausanne, Geneva and Zurich. Some may have been foreign nationals as the area is a popular location for tourists.

Mathias Reynard, a member of the Valais municipal government, described the incident as a “nightmare.” It was a “tragic event that has caused a lot of pain,” he said at the press briefing.

The fire broke out in Le Constellation bar around 1 a.m. local time. Calling the incident a “large scale” emergency, police said a no-fly zone over the area has been imposed.

They have also set up a helpline for families: 0848 112 117.

Crans-Montana is a popular ski and hiking area and hosts World Cup races. The ski resort is operated by Vail Resorts Inc.

–With assistance from Dayana Mustak.

