Crans-Montana: Swiss police investigate fire at another Moretti property

Jacques and Jessica Moretti, the owners of the Le Constellation bar and the Vieux Chalet restaurant in Crans-Montana. Keystone-SDA

As part of the ongoing investigation into the Le Constellation bar fire tragedy, Valais prosecutors and police are examining the case of a fire in 2024 at the "Vieux Chalet" restaurant, which also belongs to the Moretti couple. They want to know if the couple committed insurance fraud, reports Swiss public radio RTS. Jacques Moretti's lawyer has criticised this decision.

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

3 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Les époux Moretti ont-ils commis une escroquerie aux assurances? Original Read more: Les époux Moretti ont-ils commis une escroquerie aux assurances?

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

“Le Vieux Chalet” was engulfed in flames on February 29, 2024. Two months later, the judge in charge of the case issued a decision not to proceed against the restaurant’s managers, Jessica and Jacques Moretti.

At the time, the Office of the Attorney General of canton Valais declared that “the hypothesis of a fire caused by a technical malfunction is favoured. Therefore, deliberate or accidental human intervention, as well as an accident likely to entail criminal liability, can reasonably be ruled out.”

But the fire at the “Le Constellation” bar in Crans-Montana on January 1 prompted prosecutors to assign an investigation mandate to the Valais cantonal police on April 29, according to RTS, confirmed by Valais cantonal public prosecutor Beatrice Pilloud to the Keystone-ATS news agency. The aim is to analyse suspicions raised by the Federal Office of Police.

More

More Another person charged in Crans-Montana fire case This content was published on Municipal employee refuses to continue hearing into fatal fire. Read more: Another person charged in Crans-Montana fire case

“The Vieux Chalet fire case has not been reopened and there is no extension of the investigation at this stage,” she insisted.

+ Crans-Montana tragedy highlights weaknesses of Swiss federal system

Moretti lawyer criticises

In a report drawn up at the beginning of 2026 sent to the public prosecutor’s office on February 23, the Money Laundering Reporting Office of the Federal Office of Police questioned whether the Morettis are “guilty of money laundering, disloyal management, forgery of documents, serious tax offences and probable insurance fraud”.

Pilloud said that, should the case go to trial, it would not be separated from the investigation into the events of January 1.

More

More Crans-Montana: Moretti lawyers condemn ‘lies’ This content was published on Moretti lawyers condemn “lies” and “leaks” associated with ongoing fatal fire investigation. Read more: Crans-Montana: Moretti lawyers condemn ‘lies’

Contacted by RTS, Jacques Moretti’s lawyer, Patrick Michod, criticised the prosecutors’ decision.

“These events have already been investigated by the criminal authorities, who have not found the slightest criminal offence,” he declared.

Translated from French by AI/sb

How we work We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone. If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at english@swissinfo.ch

External Content

Related Stories Popular Stories