Swiss government rejects initiative to abolish marriage tax penalty

Federal Council opposes centrist initiative to abolish the marriage penalty Keystone-SDA

Listen to the article Listening the article Toggle language selector Select your language Close English (US)

English (British) Generated with artificial intelligence. Close Share

The Swiss government has rejected a Centre Party initiative to abolish tax penalties for married couples.

2 minutes

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Deutsch de Bundesrat gegen Mitte-Initiative zur Abschaffung der Heiratsstrafe Original Read more: Bundesrat gegen Mitte-Initiative zur Abschaffung der Heiratsstrafe

+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox

The Federal Council declined to offer a counter-proposal, referring instead to ongoing work on the introduction of individual taxation.

As announced last June, the government is opposing the popular initiative “Yes to fair federal taxes for married couples”. On Friday, it passed the dispatch to parliament.

With the introduction of individual taxation, parliament is currently discussing an alternative concept with the same goal: to abolish tax discrimination against marriage. It remains to be seen whether the deal will be finalised.

The House of Representatives narrowly agreed while the Senate will decide next Monday.

In the view of the Federal Council, the initiative of the Centre Party conflicts with the bill on individual taxation. The question of the taxation model should be left to parliament and its scope should not be unnecessarily restricted by a constitutional requirement.

More

More Swiss initiatives seek to end discrimination of married couples This content was published on Switzerland’s Centre Party has handed in signatures for two initiatives aimed at “achieving justice for married couples” by ending discrimination linked to taxes and pensions. Read more: Swiss initiatives seek to end discrimination of married couples

Translated from German by DeepL/mga

How we work This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.