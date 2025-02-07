Swiss health office turns to Bluesky against backdrop of US censorship
Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Listening: Swiss health office turns to Bluesky against backdrop of US censorship
The Swiss Federal Office of Public Health (FOPH) has joined the Bluesky social network, while US President Donald Trump works with X owner Elon Musk to censor content on official US websites. For the time being, the FOPH remains active on X.
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA
Français
fr
L’OFSP se met à Bluesky dans un contexte de censure américaine
Original
On Thursday, the FOPH announced on X that it is now present on the young Bluesky social network. News on health policy and public health issues will be published there, it says.
“For the time being, the FOPH will continue to use X in parallel,” spokesman Daniel Dauwalder told the Swiss News Agency Keystone-SDA on Friday. He declined to say whether this new presence on Bluesky was a consequence of the policies pursued by Trump since he took office at the end of January. This decision is part of the FOPH’s “multi-platform strategy”, he said.
In recent days, the Trump administration has made hundreds of government sites inaccessible, including that of the US Agency for International Development (USAID), which Musk wants to close. Content on AIDS or aimed at the LGBTQ+ community has been removed.
Other institutions and political figures have taken the step of leaving X for good. These include the Swiss Federal Institute for Forest, Snow and Landscape Research (WSL) and the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF). Interior Minister Elisabeth Baume-Schneider has also turned her back on the social network owned by billionaire Elon Musk, preferring Threads.
This news story has been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team. At SWI swissinfo.ch we select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools such as DeepL to translate it into English. Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles.
If you want to know more about how we work, have a look here, if you want to learn more about how we use technology, click here, and if you have feedback on this news story please write to english@swissinfo.ch.
Swiss researchers monitor animal populations with AI microphone
This content was published on
Researchers in Lausanne are using an intelligent microphone to make the animal world audible. The microphone automatically records animal sounds over large areas and analyses them using AI.
Three employees of Swiss aid organisation killed in DRC
This content was published on
Three employees of the Swiss Protestant Reformed Church (Heks) have been killed in an attack in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). They were on a humanitarian mission in the crisis region.
Switzerland concerned about impact of US withdrawal from WHO
This content was published on
Switzerland has expressed concern about the loss of American experts and the freezing of contracts due to the announced withdrawal of the US from the World Health Organization (WHO).
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.