Swiss senate votes to make gender discrimination punishable by law

The texts were submitted by women lawmakers from all parties except the right-wing Swiss People's Party. Keystone-SDA
Incitement to hatred or discrimination on the grounds of gender should be punishable in Switzerland. On Wednesday, the Senate voted 21-18 in favour of six similar parliamentary initiatives to supplement the penal code.

The texts were submitted by women lawmakers from all parties except the right-wing Swiss People’s Party. They note that hatred and violence against women are unfortunately widespread. Social Democratic senator Mathilde Crevoisier Crelier also highlighted the upsurge in acts of hatred against women, and called for a clear signal to be sent out against such violence.

Do women have equal rights in Switzerland?

Adding an additional ground to the criminal anti-discrimination law is not a solution. Current legislation is sufficient. It needs to be better enforced, argued Beat Rieder, of the Centre Party, for the committee. He was opposed to extending the standard, and feared it would overload the judicial system.

Crevoisier Crelier replied: “Isn’t it an admission of impotence or carelessness to give up punishing acts on the sole grounds that the justice system can’t absorb them?”

“Violence begins with words”, added Maya Graf of the Green Party.

National wants more money for agriculture

More

Swiss parliament approves higher agricultural subsidies

This content was published on Agriculture to benefit from greater federal support between 2026 and 2029. On Wednesday, the National Council increased funding for production and sales promotion and for direct payments by a total of almost 400 million euros.

Read more: Swiss parliament approves higher agricultural subsidies

