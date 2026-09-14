National campaign aims to protect Swiss youth from online abuse
The NGO Child Protection Switzerland has launched a national campaign to prevent online abuse. The initiative aims to raise awareness and provide appropriate practical strategies.
From gaming platforms to social media, WhatsApp messages to research for school: children use the internet every day, often for many hours and across several platforms simultaneously. This digital presence also carries risks that adults are not aware of, according to the organisation Child Protection Switzerland.
Online abuse is a growing problem. Swiss online reporting service clickandstop.ch has received more than 10,000 reports of child sexual abuse material since its launch in 2022. More than one in four teenagers in Switzerland is asked to send intimate photos, according to the 2024 JAMES study.
More
Swiss youngsters targeted by deepfakes and sextortion
Setting clear rules
Under the theme “Being there”, the campaign aims to encourage adults to listen to young people, agree on clear rules for using digital media and lead by example. A video illustrates how adults can ensure young people’s safety in the digital world.
“Children and young people have the right to safe digital spaces, free from exploitation, violence and manipulation,” says Child Protection Switzerland in a statement. The NGO believes that the major platforms are not fully assuming their responsibilities.
It is therefore calling for effective legal provisions in the draft Federal Act on Communication Platforms (LPCom). The organisation believes that the responsibility for protecting children should not rest solely with parents.
The campaign is being run in collaboration with several partners, including the Federal Office of Police (fedpol), Swiss Crime Prevention (PSC) and the national “Youth and Media” platform run by the Federal Office of Social Insurance (FOSI).
Join the debate:
External Content
More
Ban social media for teens? What Switzerland can learn from Australia
+ How we produce news in English
Translated from German, reviewed by an English Department journalist.
Related Stories
Popular Stories
In compliance with the JTI standards
More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative
You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!
If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.