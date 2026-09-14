The Swiss voice in the world since 1935
Personal feed

Sign in to add topics to your feed.

Sign in now
Bookmarks

Sign in to add articles to your saved list.

Sign in now
News
Swiss Politics

Swiss Broadcasting Corporation unveils cost-saving measures for 2027

SSR sets out cost-saving measures for 2027 and cuts management posts
To ensure that “every franc from the TV licence fee is reinvested in programmes as far as possible”, the organisation will cut more than 20% of management posts, SBC Director-General Susanne Wille said in a statement. Keystone-SDA

The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo’s parent company, has unveiled CHF80 million ($98 million) in cost-cutting measures for 2027 as part of its ongoing restructuring programme.

Select your language
Generated with artificial intelligence.
Swiss Broadcasting Corporation unveils cost-saving measures for 2027
Listening: Swiss Broadcasting Corporation unveils cost-saving measures for 2027
This content was published on
2 minutes
Keystone-SDA

These include a 20% reduction in senior management posts.

The cost-cutting measures form part of the company-wide restructuring project “Enavant”, aimed at making the public media organisation more digital and efficient.

By 2029, the SBC will need to make total savings of around CHF270 million, partly due to the reduction in the national TV and radio licence fee, as decided by the Federal Council.

More

Around 95% of the cuts planned for next year concern structures, processes and production methods, the SBC says. The aim is to safeguard programming as best as possible in the public interest.

But changes to the programme line-up are inevitable, it adds. Where possible, “savings will be made within existing formats, or through greater collaboration between the language regions”, in order to avoid the cancellation of entire programmes, it said.

At the same time, the SBC is continuing to implement its new organisational model. To ensure that “every franc from the TV licence fee is reinvested in programmes as far as possible”, the organisation will cut more than 20% of management posts, SBC Director-General Susanne Wille said in a statement.

More

This measure is intended to create the necessary conditions for the company’s ongoing transformation. Some of the job cuts will be achieved through natural staff turnover and retirements. The SBC’s social plan will be implemented.

The specific implications for programming and staff in the country’s individual regions will be announced in the coming days. Further cost-saving measures for 2028 and 2029 will be finalised at a later date.

More

How we produce news in English
Translated from Italian, reviewed by an English Department journalist. 

Related Stories

Popular Stories

News

In compliance with the JTI standards

More: SWI swissinfo.ch certified by the Journalism Trust Initiative

You can find an overview of ongoing debates with our journalists here . Please join us!

If you want to start a conversation about a topic raised in this article or want to report factual errors, email us at english@swissinfo.ch.

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR