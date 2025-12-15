Swiss sports associations oppose lowering radio and TV licence fee
Six major sports organisations have launched a campaign to oppose the popular initiative "200 francs is enough! (SRG initiative)", which aims to lower the Swiss radio and TV licence fee. They warn of losses in visibility and the promotion of young talent.
The Swiss Broadcasting Corporation (SBC), Swissinfo’s parent company, broadcasts around 9,000 hours of live sport every year on television, radio and via livestreams, in all national languages for all regions, the organisations said on Monday.
More than half of the coverage relates to sports outside the main media interests. This is unique in Europe and would be lost if the initiative is accepted, they claim.
“SBC halved, sport loses,” said the heads of Swiss Olympic, Swiss Basketball, SwissTopSport, Swiss Paralympic, the Swiss Gymnastics Federation and the Swiss Football Association in a statement.
The aim of the initiative launched by the Swiss People’s Party and the youth section of the Radical-Liberal party is to reduce the radio and television licence fee from CHF335 to CHF200 per year. In contrast, the Swiss government’s counter-proposal envisages a gradual decrease to CHF300 by 2029.
If the funding is dramatically cut, athletes will lose their stage and their audience, say the sports associations.
The initiative vote is due to take place on March 8, 2026.
