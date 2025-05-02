Directors leave Swiss military firm after fraud probe

Three board directors will not stand for re-election following an alleged fraud at the Swiss defence company Ruag MRO.

Deutsch de Drei Abgänge im Ruag MRO-Verwaltungsrat nach Vorfällen Original Read more: Drei Abgänge im Ruag MRO-Verwaltungsrat nach Vorfällen

The government only granted them discharge with reservations.

Monica Duca Widmer, Nicolas Gremaud and Sibylle Minder Hochreutener will leave office, as the federally owned defence company announced on Friday.

Elisabeth Bourqui was excluded from the government’s reservation. She will remain on the board of directors, along with Chair Jürg Rötheli and Roland Leuenberger, who only took office at the beginning of the year.

The former CEO of the SR Technic Group, Jean-Marc Lenz, is to become a new member of the board of directors. The Federal Council approved the proposal at the Annual General Meeting on 17 June.

