Zurich Airport ground handling staff to strike on Friday

Airline Assistance Switzerland staff want redundancy plan
The ground handling company AAS plans to suspend its operations in Zurich as it has refused to agree to a redundancy programme, according to the SSP union. Keystone-SDA
Ground handling staff at Zurich Airport have announced a strike for Friday afternoon. According to a union, 200 jobs are at risk.

Keystone-SDA

The airport has been informed that Airline Assistance Switzerland (AAS) employees intend to go on strike from 2pm. The airport confirmed a Blick news report to the Keystone-ATS news agency.

The ground handling company plans to suspend its operations in Zurich, as it has refused to agree to a redundancy programme, according to the SSP union. The company provides services for the airlines Chair, Air Serbia, Eurowings, Pegasus, Lot, Air Cairo, Air Montenegro and GP Aviation.

From 2pm until the end of the service, AAS is expected to operate a total of 35 flights. On Friday morning, the airport did not yet know exactly which flights would be affected. Passengers affected will be informed directly by the airlines.

Popular Stories

News

Philippe Lazzarini has overseen UNRWA since 2020.

More

Foreign Affairs

UNRWA boss Lazzarini to step down in March 2026

This content was published on Philippe Lazzarini will step down as head of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees (UNRWA) at the end of his term in March, he announced on Thursday.

Read more: UNRWA boss Lazzarini to step down in March 2026
Gösgen NPP outage darkens profit prospects for Axpo and Alpiq

More

Swiss Politics

Outage extended at Swiss nuclear plant

This content was published on The Gösgen nuclear power plant in northwestern Switzerland will be out of service for six months. It has not been connected to the grid since late May.

Read more: Outage extended at Swiss nuclear plant

