Zurich Airport ground handling staff to strike on Friday

The airport has been informed that Airline Assistance Switzerland (AAS) employees intend to go on strike from 2pm. The airport confirmed a Blick news report to the Keystone-ATS news agency.
The ground handling company plans to suspend its operations in Zurich, as it has refused to agree to a redundancy programme, according to the SSP union. The company provides services for the airlines Chair, Air Serbia, Eurowings, Pegasus, Lot, Air Cairo, Air Montenegro and GP Aviation.
From 2pm until the end of the service, AAS is expected to operate a total of 35 flights. On Friday morning, the airport did not yet know exactly which flights would be affected. Passengers affected will be informed directly by the airlines.
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into English. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
