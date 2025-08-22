Zurich Airport ground handling staff to strike on Friday

The ground handling company AAS plans to suspend its operations in Zurich as it has refused to agree to a redundancy programme, according to the SSP union. Keystone-SDA

Ground handling staff at Zurich Airport have announced a strike for Friday afternoon. According to a union, 200 jobs are at risk.

Keystone-SDA Other language: 1 Français fr Le personnel d’Airline Assistance Switzerland veut un plan social Original Read more: Le personnel d’Airline Assistance Switzerland veut un plan social

The airport has been informed that Airline Assistance Switzerland (AAS) employees intend to go on strike from 2pm. The airport confirmed a Blick news report to the Keystone-ATS news agency.

The ground handling company plans to suspend its operations in Zurich, as it has refused to agree to a redundancy programme, according to the SSP union. The company provides services for the airlines Chair, Air Serbia, Eurowings, Pegasus, Lot, Air Cairo, Air Montenegro and GP Aviation.

From 2pm until the end of the service, AAS is expected to operate a total of 35 flights. On Friday morning, the airport did not yet know exactly which flights would be affected. Passengers affected will be informed directly by the airlines.

Translated from French by DeepL/sb

