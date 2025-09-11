Swiss parliament does not want sanctions against Israel

Parliament does not want sanctions against Israel

Like the Senate, the House of Representatives was against a proposal to impost sanctions against Israel. However, it called on the government to use all its influence to ensure that international humanitarian law is respected in Gaza.

At the end of a special debate on Gaza, the House of Representatives partially adopted a motion proposed by the Social Democrats on Thursday. However, it rejected the points calling for more concrete measures against Israel, including the resumption of EU sanctions against violent Israeli settlers and the suspension of the free trade agreement with Israel. It also rejected a text calling for a suspension of military cooperation with Israel.

Several speakers referred to the catastrophic situation in Gaza. “More than 64,000 people have died, a third of them children. That’s the equivalent of one school class a day,” said Social Democrat politician Fabian Molina. He added that it was not enough for the government to express its concern; Switzerland needed to increase the pressure on Israel.

Faced with a barrage of questions from the left, Economics Minister Guy Parmelin repeated that the governing Federal Council had repeatedly condemned violations of international humanitarian law and would continue its commitment to a ceasefire. He added that the Federal Council was deeply distressed by the situation on the ground, which he described as “carnage”.

