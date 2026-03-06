Swiss Still Aim for US Trade Accord After Supreme Court Decision

(Bloomberg) — Switzerland wants to continue talks with the US on a legally binding trade agreement even after the Supreme Court scrapped the legal base for most of Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs.

The government said on Friday that it remains committed to concluding an agreement that stabilizes bilateral trade relations and improves export opportunities for Swiss companies.

“There is considerable uncertainty surrounding US trade policy,” the executive said in a statement. “It considers that a legally binding agreement will help to stabilize bilateral trade relations and further improve export opportunities for Swiss companies.”

A first round of talks on a legally binding accord took place on Feb. 12-13 in Bern, according to Swiss President Guy Parmelin. Further talks are scheduled in the coming weeks, he said last week.

Both nations had reached a preliminary trade deal in November, capping tariffs at 15%. The Supreme Court then declared the basis for these tariffs illegal in a landmark ruling last month. Trump has already leaned on alternative legislation to try to rebuild his tariff wall.

