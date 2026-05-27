Swiss to Vote on Stricter Neutrality Proposal in September

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(Bloomberg) — Swiss voters will decide in September if the country should strengthen its commitment to neutrality, a measure that would limit the government’s ability to impose economic sanctions.

While parliament and the government are against the plan — proposed by an isolationist group supported by the right-wing Swiss People’s Party — the rules of Swiss direct democracy now require that a plebiscite must be held. This will take place on Sept. 27, the government said on Wednesday.

While it’s largely agreed across all political camps that Switzerland should remain neutral, the government wants to retain some room for maneuver. For example, that flexibility allowed the country to join the European Union’s sanctions against Russia.

A separate initiative on food security will also be on the ballot on Sept. 27.

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