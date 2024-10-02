Swiss perspectives in 10 languages
Login

Swiss Wage Growth Stabilized Just Under 2%, SNB Researchers Find

This content was published on
1 minute

(Bloomberg) — Wage growth in Switzerland has stabilized below the upper end of the central bank’s inflation target, according to a monthly salary measure developed by Swiss National Bank economists.

August saw an increase of 1.9% from a year earlier, the SNB said in a research note published Wednesday, which for the first time unveiled the monthly gauge based on anonymized bank transactions.

The data show the extent of the delay of so-called second-round effect, with the impact of global inflation only feeding through into Swiss pay a year later. The pace of increases started slowing again at the start of this year and has since inched down further.

Switzerland avoided a wage-price spiral as unions didn’t succeed in their push for raises of as much as 5%. Instead, employees faced three years of dropping real salaries, including the biggest loss since 1942.

The SNB gathers the transaction data underlying the new gauge from the Swiss real-time gross settlement system. This makes it available much quicker than other wage-growth measures, according to the researchers. This way, it’s “providing valuable information for the conduct of monetary policy,” they said.

Publication is a one-time glance into the central bank’s research and no updates on the gauge will be released, the SNB said.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.

Popular Stories

Most Discussed

More

Debate
Hosted by: Giannis Mavris

What is the future of Swiss neutrality?

Is Swiss neutrality misunderstood? Or has the Swiss model of neutrality now become obsolete?

Join the discussion
175 Likes
126 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Patricia Islas

Is reforming the Swiss pension system still possible, and if so, how?

Solutions still need to be found to meet the challenge of an ageing population and to improve the pensions of low-paid workers, the majority of whom are women.

Join the discussion
6 Likes
15 Comments
View the discussion

More

Debate
Hosted by: Benjamin von Wyl

What could Switzerland and the United States learn from each other today?

What could the two democracies learn from each other?

Join the discussion
57 Likes
32 Comments
View the discussion
More Debates

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR

SWI swissinfo.ch - a branch of Swiss Broadcasting Corporation SRG SSR