Tech Giants Fuel Wall Street’s Cautious Comeback: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A resurgence in technology shares after a selloff spurred a bounce in stocks, though the rebound was limited by concerns over the Federal Reserve’s ability to slash interest rates in December.

The relief brought by the end of the longest shutdown in US history quickly gave way to volatility this week as a host of Fed speakers threw cold water on bets for further policy easing. Hot areas favored by momentum traders such as artificial-intelligence and Bitcoin whipsawed. While the S&P 500 erased a 1.4% slide on Friday, most of its shares fell. Nvidia Corp. led gains in big tech ahead of next week’s earnings.

The outlook for lower rates favoring Corporate America alongside booming AI prospects have powered a torrid rally since the April meltdown, making many traders look past high valuations to keep chasing the market higher.

Earnings for most Big Tech companies have been in line or above expectations, though the outlook has been murky when it comes to where borrowing costs are headed. Nvidia delivers quarterly earnings on Wednesday. Options traders are pricing in a 6.2% swing in either direction for the stock, its highest implied move in a year, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

“Its earnings will be a huge test for the markets and the AI-trade, and could either ease fears about AI valuations or inflame them considerably,” said Kyle Rodda at Capital.com.

The S&P 500 rose to 6,765 after earlier falling below its 50-day moving average. The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.13%. The dollar wavered.

UK markets were roiled as speculation about the budget heightened uncertainty over the nation’s finances. Oil climbed as geopolitical risks mount from Russia to Iran.

A slew of Fed officials have in recent days expressed skepticism over the need for another cut in December, or outright opposed one. It remains unclear whether they can persuade enough voting members of the Federal Open Market Committee, given a number of policymakers are still more worried about weakness in the labor market.

Financial markets have taken note of the volume of comments coming recently from the Fed’s so-called inflation hawks. Investors have marked down the odds of a rate cut in December to less than 50%, based on federal funds futures contracts. Before the Fed’s October meeting, they were almost fully pricing in a reduction.

Their remarks come less than a month after Chair Jerome Powell warned that a December cut is far from a “foregone conclusion.”

“The tough but business-as-usual wrestling match over a December rate cut risks morphing into a crisis of governance at the Fed, with implications that extend well beyond whether it does or does not cut then,” said Krishna Guha at Evercore. “Absent miraculous clarification from limited data, Powell is in a rough spot. We urge cool heads and compromise.”

Guha says that he still leans toward a “hawkish cut,” but the odds have diminished.

“Our expectation for a soft October employment report and under-control October core CPI inflation should settle the internal debate at the FOMC in favor of an additional 25 basis-point rate cut. With that said, the decision is likely to be contentious, with a high possibility of additional hawkish dissents,” said Gennadiy Goldberg at TD Securities.

Corporate Highlights:

Walmart Inc. Chief Executive Officer Doug McMillon, who brought the company from a big-box behemoth into the Internet age, will retire in February. He’ll be replaced by US head John Furner, who has long been viewed as an heir apparent. Warner Bros. Discovery Inc. amended the contract of Chief Executive Officer David Zaslav to ensure his stock options remain eligible to vest even if the media company is sold. Merck & Co. agreed to acquire Cidara Therapeutics Inc., a biotech company developing a flu treatment, as part of its ongoing efforts to make up for the upcoming patent loss of its blockbuster cancer drug Keytruda. Google has offered to tweak its ad tech products to settle a European Union order after a near-€3 billion ($3.4 billion) antitrust penalty, stopping short of a partial breakup watchdogs favor. Boeing Co. stands to win most of a major order from Flydubai for single-aisle aircraft, though Airbus SE still has a long-shot chance to pry some business from an airline that’s never ordered from the European planemaker. Emirates is planning to use SpaceX’s Starlink to upgrade the onboard Wi-Fi in its fleet, according to people familiar with the matter, even though the service isn’t currently approved by the government. BlackRock Inc. has agreed to pay up to €2 billion ($2.33 billion) to form a data center venture with Spanish engineering firm ACS SA. BHP Group Ltd. is liable to compensate hundreds of thousands of victims of a devastating dam collapse in Brazil, a London judge ruled, moving closer to a potential multi-billion dollar payout a decade after the disaster. Allianz SE, the German insurer that owns bond manager Pacific Investment Management Co., raised its outlook for full-year profit after third-quarter earnings rose, driven by its property-casualty insurance and asset management businesses. Siemens Energy AG substantially raised its mid-term financial targets on strong demand for gas turbines and data center equipment as well as restructuring progress at its Gamesa wind turbine unit. Richemont sales climbed as shoppers from the US to China snapped up the luxury group’s pricey Cartier and Van Cleef & Arpels jewelry. Jaguar Land Rover Automotive Plc slashed its guidance and swung to a heavy quarterly loss after a cyberattack temporarily halted production at the UK’s largest automaker. Japan’s biggest banks raised their annual earnings targets to fresh records and announced plans to buy back shares, as trade fears subside and rising interest rates boost lending profitability. Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 rose 0.4% as of 11:27 a.m. New York time The Nasdaq 100 rose 0.7% The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.4% The Stoxx Europe 600 fell 1% The MSCI World Index was little changed Bloomberg Magnificent 7 Total Return Index rose 0.8% The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.5% Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed The euro fell 0.1% to $1.1616 The British pound fell 0.3% to $1.3156 The Japanese yen was unchanged at 154.56 per dollar Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1.9% to $96,835.61 Ether rose 1.5% to $3,225 Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.13% Germany’s 10-year yield advanced three basis points to 2.72% Britain’s 10-year yield advanced 13 basis points to 4.57% The yield on 2-year Treasuries was little changed at 3.60% The yield on 30-year Treasuries advanced two basis points to 4.73% Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 2.8% to $60.36 a barrel Spot gold fell 1.7% to $4,101.28 an ounce ©2025 Bloomberg L.P.