Traders Adopt Caution in Countdown to Jobs Report: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — A cautious tone dominated markets before a key US jobs report that may give traders insight on the Federal Reserve’s policy path.

US equity futures posted small moves. Modest gains in the dollar put the greenback on course to rise for the ninth week out of the last 10. Treasury yields ticked higher. Oil extended its slide to a third day. Bitcoin pulled back from its record high.

Economists estimate that US nonfarm payrolls rose by 220,000 in November as hiring rebounded from weather-related and strike disruptions. It’s the final payrolls report before the Fed’s next interest-rate decision, with swaps trading putting the odds of a quarter-point reduction later this month at around 65%.

“If we get a surprisingly hot number, you can expect pricing to come back more to 50-50,” said Michael Brown, a senior strategist at Pepperstone. “Given the time of the year, market volumes are lighter than usual, so you are more likely to see an outsize reaction — and that’s another reason for people to sit on their hands.”

France’s week of political tumult was set to end positively in markets. The nation’s bonds outperformed euro-area peers after National Rally leader Marine Le Pen told Bloomberg News a budget could be delivered within weeks. The euro was steady. The CAC 40 index climbed more than 1%, rising for a seventh day in the longest winning streak in almost 10 months.

Friday’s US labor market reading will have a big say over whether the S&P 500 can build on its 27% rally this year. Excitement around artificial intelligence and optimism that President-elect Donald Trump’s policies will boost US markets have propelled the benchmark toward its best year since 2019.

Bank of America Corp. strategist Michael Hartnett said that powerful rally in US stocks as well as cryptocurrencies has left the asset classes looking frothy.

The S&P 500’s price-to-book ratio has surged to 5.3 times in 2024, approaching a peak of 5.5 hit in March 2000 during the height of the technology bubble, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. BofA’s Hartnett said there’s a high risk of “overshoot” in early 2025 if the S&P 500 nears 6,666 points — about 10% above current levels.

On Bitcoin, Hartnett said that with a market capitalization of over $2 trillion, the digital asset was comparable in size to the 11th largest economy in the world. On Friday, Bitcoin retreated from a record high set above $103,000, with its slump reaching as much as 7% at one point.

In Asian trading, shares in China rose in a sign that investors were positioning for fresh economic support measures from a key policy meeting starting on Wednesday.

South Korea was another focal point, with the won paring losses from earlier declines after the nation’s Army Special Forces Commander said there will be no second martial law. The country’s benchmark stock index fell as much as 1.8% before paring the drop.

In commodities, oil added to its declines on concerns that OPEC+’s decision to push back the revival of halted production won’t prevent a surplus forming next year.

Corporate Highlights:

Lululemon Athletica Inc. edged up its full-year outlook on strong sales overseas, a sign the upscale activewear brand is fending off upstart competitors and navigating slower growth in consumer spending.

Aviva Plc reached a preliminary agreement to buy Direct Line Insurance Group Plc for £3.6 billion ($4.6 billion) in a deal that would create the UK’s largest motor insurer.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co. reported better-than-expected quarterly revenue and a jump in sales of servers to power artificial intelligence work.

Puig Brands SA shares fell to their lowest level since the Spanish beauty firm went public in May after its Charlotte Tilbury brand withdrew some batches of a setting spray product.

Holcim Ltd.’s proposed spinoff for its North American business is expected to take place by end of the first half of next year, the company said in a statement.

Key events this week:

US jobs report, consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 7:42 a.m. New York time

Nasdaq 100 futures were little changed

Futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average were little changed

The Stoxx Europe 600 rose 0.3%

The MSCI World Index was unchanged

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0584

The British pound rose 0.1% to $1.2772

The Japanese yen fell 0.2% to 150.44 per dollar

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin fell 1% to $98,079.73

Ether rose 0.5% to $3,878.71

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries was little changed at 4.18%

Germany’s 10-year yield advanced one basis point to 2.12%

Britain’s 10-year yield was little changed at 4.29%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.7% to $67.81 a barrel

Spot gold rose 0.4% to $2,640.92 an ounce

