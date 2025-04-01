Traders Tread Warily as Tariff Clock Counts Down: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) — Asian traders will be grappling with just how to position themselves on Wednesday in the countdown to President Donald Trump’s sweeping tariffs announcement.

Futures indicate stocks will slip in Hong Kong, while Tokyo and Sydney are poised to follow a slight gain in the S&P 500, which reversed a slide after weak manufacturing and jobs data. Treasury yields dropped as traders slightly boosted their bets on Federal Reserve policy easing. US futures edged higher in early trading.

As the deadline approaches, it’s still not clear how far Trump will go with his reciprocal global trade levies, with the Wall Street Journal reporting after the US close that his team is considering a new, middle-ground option. The uncertainty has shaken markets, prompted economists to cut their growth forecasts and forced central bankers to factor in the potential inflationary impact of import costs.

Trump’s tariffs will take immediate effect after they are announced in the event that’s due to start from 4 p.m. New York time on Wednesday.

“Sentiment remains fragile before tariff day,” said Fawad Razaqzada at City Index and Forex.com. “With the exact scope of these measures still uncertain, you would imagine that investors remain cautious. The trajectory of stocks remains highly uncertain in the near-term outlook.”

The S&P 500 rose 0.4%. A gauge of the “Magnificent Seven” megacaps halted a four-day selloff as all members advanced, with Tesla Inc. up 3.6% before it reports first-quarter sales. The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.17%. The dollar was little changed and gold retreated from a record.

Trump is set Wednesday to impose so-called reciprocal tariffs and other levies on what he has labeled “Liberation Day” — a move expected to cover a broader swath of trade than the 1930 Smoot-Hawley duties that have long served as a cautionary tale about protectionism. It’s part of Trump’s wider project to dismantle the global trading system the US helped build out of that era’s wreckage, on his belief that Americans got a raw deal.

“We doubt that ‘Liberation Day’ is going to mark the end around tariff uncertainty,” said HSBC strategists led by Max Kettner. “We’d argue the potential is in fact higher for the 2 April deadline to introduce even more uncertainty – and hence prolonged broad-based weakness in leading indicators.”

Three of Wall Street’s most-reliable bulls have acknowledged that they were too optimistic in their estimates for the S&P 500 this year, with strategists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc., Societe Generale and Yardeni Research lowering their year-end targets for the benchmark.

However, all three still expect the index to finish the year higher than where it ended Monday.

In other words, while these market pros are warning of a slowdown — pointing to the risks to economic growth and consumer sentiment from Trump’s policies — they are not preparing for a wider meltdown yet. In fact, every major strategist tracked by Bloomberg still anticipates a rise in the S&P 500 between now and the end of the year.

Market participants are positioning for another solid stretch of performance for Treasuries after signs of cooling US growth drove a first-quarter rally that left benchmark 10-year yields down about a half-percentage point from their January peak. Trend-following hedge funds turned short US equities and long Treasuries last month and the rotation has room to run, according to analysis by Barclays Plc.

Rising potential for a US recession has Pacific Investment Management Co. touting the attractiveness of “stable sources of returns” in global bonds.

The bond manager is warning that President Donald Trump’s aggressive trade, cost-cutting and immigration policies stand to slow the world’s biggest economy by more than previously expected, hurting the labor market and supporting its view for investors to tilt their portfolios toward safer assets.

There’s “a strong case to diversify away from highly priced US equities into a broader mix of global, high quality bonds,” Pimco’s Tiffany Wilding and Andrew Balls wrote in a note. Markets “are in the early stages of a multiyear period in which fixed income can outperform equities while offering a more favorable risk-adjusted profile.”

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4% as of 7:18 a.m. Tokyo time

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.3%

S&P/ASX 200 futures rose 0.4%

S&P 500 futures rose 0.3%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $85,229.45

Ether rose 0.2% to $1,916.28

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries declined four basis points to 4.17%

Australia’s 10-year yield fell two basis points to 4.39%

Commodities

Spot gold fell 0.1% to $3,109.18 an ounce

