Two Russian warships sent on training mission to Asia-Pacific waters, Interfax reports

(Reuters) – Two corvettes of the Russian navy’s Pacific Fleet left the port of Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East to carry out training missions in the Asia-Pacific region, the Interfax news agency cited the fleet’s press service as saying on Monday.

“When leaving the main base of the fleet, the crews of the ships practiced emergency preparations for battle and sailing, and when passing through a narrow area, they conducted training in repelling a UAV (unmanned aerial vehicle) raid of a mock enemy,” the agency reported, citing the press service.

The corvettes, the Rezky and the Gromky, will conduct a number of exercises in the Asia-Pacific region, including searching for and destroying mock enemy submarines, and will also work out joint algorithms for air defence and anti-sabotage defence at sea, Interfax reported.

The Rezky corvette – which according to Russian state media can fight enemy submarines and surface vessels, strike coastal targets and counter enemy aircraft – entered into the Pacific Fleet service in September, 2023.

The Gromky, of the same class as the Rezky, entered the Fleet’s service in 2018, according to TASS state news agency.