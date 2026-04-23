UBS AT1 Investors Get a Win as Swiss Plans Hold Off On Reform

3 minutes

(Bloomberg) — As UBS Group AG blasted the Swiss government’s plans on tougher banking rules, its riskiest bonds gained in value thanks to one sentence in the announcement.

A $1.5 billion Additional Tier 1 bond issued by UBS earlier this year gained as much as 1 cent on the dollar on Wednesday to reach its highest level in two months, based on data compiled by Bloomberg. The Swiss lender’s other AT1 bonds also gained.

While UBS said it strongly disagreed with the government’s plans, which would add billions of dollars to its capital requirements, AT1 investors were cheered by a short reference to the asset class. “The Federal Council has decided not to proceed with the proposed adjustments to AT1 capital instruments for the time being,” the statement said.

“No extra need for AT1 issuance, no profit test on coupons, no tweaks to call decisions, great [Common Equity Tier 1]. Bingo,” said Jackie Ineke, chief investment officer at Spring Investments SA.

The Geneva-based boutique had been buying UBS bonds during the volatile days of the past few weeks, Ineke said, arguing that any fears of AT1 coupon tweaks were irrelevant. Still, “we didn’t expect ‘nothing’ on AT1s, as we’ve got.”

Previous proposals would have set tougher tests on whether Swiss banks could pay interest in those notes and when they could replace old bonds with new ones.

Representatives at UBS did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The extra requirements in the government’s plans focused on so-called CET1 capital, which relates mostly to common equity and retained earnings. For AT1s, the Swiss Federal Council said it “considers it more appropriate to await the international developments that are currently under way in this area.”

An international effort to potentially reform AT1s is ongoing, even though plans have, so far, been short on detail and have sown confusion among investors and analysts.

Previous Swiss proposals on changes to AT1s’ structure and what requirements they can fulfill had weighed on the UBS bonds in recent months. Late last year, Swiss lawmakers put forward recommendations that would allow UBS to use AT1 bonds instead of equity as capital backing for its foreign units, raising the prospect of higher supply of those risky notes.

The announcement this week was “maybe the best outcome for AT1 holders,” said Romain Miginiac, fund manager and head of research at Atlanticomnium SA. “More capital and no more AT1 coupon, and call, tail risk,” he said.

UBS is one of the largest issuers of AT1 bonds in the world with more than $20 billion of those instruments outstanding, based on data compiled by Bloomberg.

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