UBS Compromise Plan Gets Backing of Largest Swiss Party

(Bloomberg) — The largest party in Switzerland’s parliament backed a compromise proposal in the ongoing debate over UBS Group AG’s capital requirements, bringing the prospect of a deal to defuse the standoff a step closer.

In a consultation document seen by Bloomberg News, the Swiss People’s Party, SVP, said it supported a proposal circulated in December by a cross-party group of lawmakers, in which UBS could use convertible bonds known as AT1s to meet some of the new capital requirements. The suggestion — which sent UBS stock to a 17-year high — would substantially cut the need for new equity capital that UBS is facing.

Support by the SVP, which holds about a third of seats in the lower house, increases the chances of the final regulation being more favorable to UBS than the government’s current position which foresees a rise in capital requirements of about $26 billion. UBS took over its ailing rival Credit Suisse in 2023, an event which prompted a regulatory overhaul aimed at preventing another such collapse.

UBS has strongly criticized the government’s stance, arguing it will make the bank internationally uncompetitive. Shares rose after the report was published, closing at 37.36 Swiss francs ($46.872) in Zurich on Wednesday.

The consultation document is due to be submitted on Thursday, as part of a process in which stakeholders can comment on the government’s proposals. It is not certain that all lawmakers will follow the party’s line, and changes are possible to the document before it is submitted.

If the compromise solution gains broad backing, it could dispel a major source of uncertainty that’s hung over the bank since last year, depressing the share price and calling future investor payouts into question. The lender has fought strongly against the capital increase measures, which have raised the prospect that the bank could relocate its headquarters out of the country.

The AT1 plan was proposed last month by a group of individual senior lawmakers from several center-right parties including the SVP. AT1s are a cheaper form of capital than equity, and according to the compromise proposal, can be used for up to 50% of the extra amount required by the government’s demand that UBS fully back its foreign units at the parent bank.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. have calculated that the compromise measure would cut UBS’s need for CET1, the highest-quality form of equity capital, to around $400 million. AT1s are debt issued by banks that can be converted to equity when certain conditions are met, and were broadly adopted as an additional way to create capital in the wake of the 2008 financial crisis.

Yet the role of AT1s is not uncontroversial, given their uncertain role in bank emergencies. Credit Suisse saw its own stock of the bonds wiped out in the rescue by UBS in 2023, giving rise to multiple investor lawsuits. Global regulators have doubted the true loss-absorbing capacity of AT1s in the past also in more normal situations, as banks have been reluctant to impose losses on bondholders or convert them to equity as a stabilizing measure.

The SVP also backed allowing UBS to continue counting certain items of so-called intangible capital including software and deferred tax assets as part of its regulatory tally. The party also supported a provision from the original lawmaker group that would require UBS to keep the size of its investment bank under 30% of the firm’s risk-weighted balance sheet.

The party called on the government to formally evaluate a proposal made last year to force UBS to dispose of its US units. That idea, which has played little role in the domestic debate so far, had been previously floated by former minister and influential party figure Christoph Blocher.

Switzerland’s finance ministry will collate all entries to the consultation procedure and provide the government with a recommendation on whether to change the current draft of the law. The government is set to decide on the final shape of the draft which it will present to the parliament in the first half of this year. Lawmakers will have the final say, although the legislation can theoretically be challenged in a referendum.

