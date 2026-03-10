UBS Faces New Pressure in New York Court Over Past Nazi Accounts

(Bloomberg) — Tucked under the arcade at 49 Marktgasse in Bern’s historic city center is an opaque glass entranceway with a small sign identifying it as a branch of UBS Group AG, one of hundreds across Switzerland.

But the late-Baroque facade of the building conceals a special, darker history, one that reflects persistent political and legal problems for the bank thousands of miles away, in the US.

For at least two years in the late 1940s, the building, then owned by a predecessor bank of Credit Suisse, housed a key stop on the secret routes that allowed Nazi officials to escape justice and flee to South America, known as rat lines.

That the Swiss bank was landlord to the Argentine Immigration Office is just one of the revelations that has emerged in a multi-year investigation into its servicing of Nazi-linked accounts before, during and after the war. Credit Suisse at one point had sought to close down the probe as it revealed the depths of those ties. But the inquiry has continued under pressure from Jewish groups and the US Senate. UBS took over Credit Suisse, along with its legal liabilities, in 2023.

Now, as the investigation nears its conclusion, UBS is locked in a dispute in a New York court with the Simon Wiesenthal Center, a US-based group known for its pursuit of Nazis, over whether it could face billions of dollars in new financial claims for its wartime business with the Third Reich.

UBS argues that it’s willing to continue the probe — which has cost the bank hundreds of millions of dollars in legal and other experts’ fees — but it wants a court to provide assurances that it won’t face fresh claims for financial restitution based on new revelations.

It argues that a landmark 1990s settlement in which UBS and other Swiss banks paid $1.25 billion to settle the claims of Nazi victims covered any potential further liability — known or unknown at the time.

A Brooklyn federal judge who presided over that settlement more than a quarter century ago will hold a hearing Tuesday on UBS’s request.

The SWC accuses the bank of refusing to hand over records to the investigation and calls UBS’s legal moves an effort to silence the group.

The bank disputes those allegations. UBS said it “welcomes any new findings of Nazi accounts and improper activity” and expects completion of the investigation to cost another $100 million, according to a Feb. 27 filing in the case.

The conflict erupted publicly at a US Senate hearing on Feb. 3, where legislators from both parties accused the bank of stonewalling on its obligations to Nazi victims.

“UBS’s conduct is absurd and a historic shame that’ll outlive today’s hearing,” Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley said at the session.

UBS executives reject that. Last week, they published an open Q&A on their website, reiterating their willingness to share the remaining records with the independent ombudsman overseeing the probe, Neil Barofsky, but only if specific safeguards are in place to protect attorney-client privilege.

UBS declined to comment for this article and referred back to the Q&A published last week.

Barofsky said he needs unrestricted access to the documents to complete his probe, telling the Senate hearing that they go to “the heart of our investigation.” UBS says the remaining documents are some 150 files, a fraction of the 16.5 million documents it’s shared with Barofsky to date.

At the Senate hearing, Barofsky provided a 73-page update on the investigation, showing that it had revealed hundreds more possible leads on Nazi-linked accounts, including those of senior officials and entities.

The Argentine Immigration Office “would become a nerve center for one of history’s most notorious war criminal escape networks,” Barofsky wrote.

The predecessor bank of Credit Suisse “opened and maintained accounts for nearly all of the key” AIO employees and several of its leaders, accounts that “were almost certainly used to fund illegal smuggling activities such as bribing officials and procuring fraudulent documents,” Barofsky wrote.

The probe also confirmed that the bank held an account for the economic arm of the Nazi SS, one whose existence the bank had denied in the 1990s, according to Barofsky. He expressed concern at the Judiciary Committee hearing that granting the bank’s request could hinder the investigation.

UBS officials testified that the bank needs reassurance that it won’t face new claims for restitution.

“The settlement agreement in 1999 was an agreement to provide final closure. The parties were well aware that not all the information at the time was on the table,” UBS General Counsel Barbara Levi told the senators.

“It cannot be that for every piece of information that comes to light, we get under the threat of litigating because this is new information,” she added. “Where is the incentive then for any financial institution or any other institution to look into the past and bring this information to light?”

The case is Jacob Friedman v. Union Bank of Switzerland, 96-cv-4849, US District Court, Eastern District of New York (Brooklyn).

