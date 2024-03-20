UK’s Queen Camilla jokes her grandson Louis is ‘quite a handful’

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain’s Queen Camilla joked that her a grandson Louis was “quite a handful” as she met members of the public on a visit to the Isle of Man.

Camilla, King Charles’s wife, has two grandsons called Louis. One is five-year-old Prince Louis, the youngest son of Prince William and fourth in line to the throne. The other is Louis Lopes, born in 2009 to her daughter from her first marriage.

On Wednesday, Camilla was chatting with a member of the public who mentioned that the baby she was holding was named Louis.

“I’ve got a Louis grandson … quite a handful!” Camilla said, smiling and laughing as she moved along a line of well-wishers.

It was not clear from her exchange which Louis she was talking about.

Prince Louis made headlines in 2022 when he was photographed pulling funny faces and theatrically covering his ears next to Queen Elizabeth during her Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

