UK’s Starmer hopes for updates on England soccer match at NATO

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said he expected he might be passed a few notes updating him on the score in the England-Netherlands Euro 2024 soccer match on Wednesday if a meeting of the North Atlantic Council clashes with the semi-final.

Asked on his way to Washington for a NATO summit what advice he would give England manager Gareth Southgate before the match, Starmer told journalists travelling with him: “Win!”

“I understand our phones are all taken off us, when we go into the Council, so I’ve no doubt we’ll be passed lots of notes with really important information about the summit, and one or two of those notes hopefully will be an update on the score,” he said.

“I’ve sent a message to the team. Obviously I wish them well, I want them to win, and let’s hope they can do it.”

